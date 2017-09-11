Rani Mukerji’s latest photoshoot for Hichki is a reminder of what we had been missing so far!

Do you miss Rani Mukerji? We are sure you do. One of the finest actresses of the late 90’s and early 2000’s, Rani is the perfect blend of beauty, charisma and powerhouse acting talent. The lady was last seen as the no-nonsense cop in Pradeep Sarkar’s Mardaani where she gave a tough fight to Waltz, played brilliantly by Tahir Raj Bhasin. She will be back soon with Hichki, a film about stammering. Rani has played varied characters from a blind girl in Black to a depressed mother in Talaash and an unhappy wife in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. However, we do miss seeing her in peppy roles and Hichki is supposed to be a light-hearted film. (Also Read: Thank you Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji, Sridevi, Rekha for giving us this gem of a pic that will be treasured for life!)

Well, Rani has got a photoshoot done by Avinash Gowarikar as start of the promotions. Dressed in black with her mahogany hair left open, she looks stunning. Those cognac eyes have that sex appeal as usual and she has done minimum makeup. Matte nude lips and a hint of shimmer on the eyelids are all it takes for Rani to look like a diva. We saw her a few days back at Manish Malhotra’s party looking gorgeous. She is surely preparing for a great comeback.

#PostPackUpShot wid one of my all time favourites #RaniMukherjee after the publicity shoot of #Hichki! Can’t wait to see her back in action😘 pic.twitter.com/7rQK8G91QC — Avinash Gowariker (@avigowariker) September 11, 2017

The film, Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra who is producing a lot of shows on TV like Woh Apna Sa, Haasil and Love Ka Hai Intezaar. It is produced by Maneesh Sharma. "It's a women centric film. It is an underdog story. Rani is the protagonist, there will be other characters. But there is more to experience in it, Maneesh had earlier told PTI.