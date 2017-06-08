[Latest pics] Rani Mukerji’s stunning transformation will make your jaws drop

Not often do you get to spot Rani Mukerji. I mean, unlike other celebrities who seem to on a constant run to hog the limelight, neither does Rani attend Bollywood parties nor does she make it to any movie screenings. In fact, she is not even on social media to keep us informed about her whereabouts. The only time we get to see her is if she does a film, arrives at the airport or decides to attend an awards show like how she did a couple of months back during the HT Most Stylish Awards. So when we got to see Rani arriving at the airport last night, we couldn’t keep calm – firstly because she has been spotted after such a long time and secondly because she’s looking so ridiculously fit and fab. One look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. Also read: Rani Mukerji colour coordinates with the entire crew in blue as she wraps up her film Hichki – view pic

For the longest time, Rani hadn’t been able to shed her pregnancy weight. She delivered her baby Adira back in December 2015 but considering she had taken a sabbatical, weight wasn’t of any priority to her at that point in time. But boy, now that Rani is ready to make her comeback on the big screen with her next ‘Hichki’, looks like she’s every bit ready to make everyone take notice of her stunning transformation. We love how she picked a combination of style meets comfort as she slipped into a navy blue jumpsuit at the airport last night. Dunno about you but if you ask us, we would definitely give her a 10/10 for acing the airport style so flawlessly. Indeed, we missed you Rani!

Here, check out her latest pics below:

Talking about her next film, Hichki, Rani had once revealed why she took up this film for her comeback. She said “I was looking for a script that would challenge and excite me, and Hichki came my way. Each of us has a weakness that pulls us back. It could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner. It won’t come in the way of achieving our dreams. Hichki is built on this positive premise and I decided to take it up.”