Ranveer Singh after watching Padmaavat: I’m so overwhelmed with the film that at this point words fail me

We all know how extremely emotional Ranveer Singh is about Padmaavat. The actor has given the film everything and critics have been raving about his performance in the film. Ranveer, too, managed to check out the film and was at a loss of words after watching it. We still remember how he broke down when the trailer of the film was out. The actor took to Instagram and wrote, “I saw Padmaavat in 3D IMAX last night. I am so overwhelmed with the film at this point that words fail me. I feel immensely blessed. I am so proud of my team. TEAM PADMAAVAT for the win! High tens and monster hugs to everyone! I am relieved and happy with the reactions to my performance.”

He added, “Thank you all for your kind and generous praise. Sanjay Sir has given me a gift of a character that I will forever be indebted to him for in my life, more than I already am. You have shaped me into the artist that I am, Sir. I love you. For me, the sheer toil of our film’s team has translated as magic on the big screen. And today on the eve of the release of our beloved film, I wish you all a Happy Republic Day in advance and invite you all to the cinema halls. I am proud to be part of a film that our whole country can be proud of. Jai Hind.” (ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone finally reacted to her engagement with boyfriend Ranveer Singh – watch video)

Check out his post right here.

❤️🙏🏽🇮🇳 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 24, 2018 at 8:17am PST

Twitter is abuzz with praises of Ranveer’s performance in the film. Though the film is still embroiled in controversies, a lot of people managed to catch the film at the screening. The film is all set to release tomorrow in most states and we are really curious to see how the audience reacts to the film. Will the controversies and no promotions affect the film at the box office? Tell us what you think in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.