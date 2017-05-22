Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan congratulate Mumbai Indians for their third IPL win

Mumbai Indians have lifted the IPL cup this season. This is their third win and a well deserving one. They took the field against Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Pune Supergiants and crushed them. Obviously everybody is ecstatic about the win and Bollywood celebs have taken to Twitter to congratulate the team. It definitely is an awesome victory. Winning the finals for the third time is a prestigious honour. We are pretty sure Sachin Tendulkar will be really proud of the team. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter that we gathered for you. (Also read: Vivek Oberoi’s next is a web series based on Indian Premiere League!)

FOUGHT !!!!! DEFENDED !!!!! What a sweet , sweet victory !!! Glorious, GLORIOUS stuff , boys !!!! 💪🏽🏆🏏 @mipaltan #RPSvMI #IPLfinal — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 21, 2017

Not for the faint hearted this one. A worthy final. Well played #MumbaiIndians .

Tough to sleep now. Heart still thumping.

.#IPL — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) May 21, 2017

Namaskar.Nita Ambani pariwar,Sachin Tendulkar aur puri Mumbai team ko main badhaai deti hun.Aaj ka khel sach mein adbhut tha. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 21, 2017

What a nail biting match till the end #MI vs RPS.The only constant ,IPL results r always so unpredictable.Gr8 end to a Sunday. Congrats #MI — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) May 21, 2017

Oh man!last ball finish..wat emotion,heart is still racing,wat a turn around guys! Both sides played like champions congrats #MUMBAIINDIANS — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 21, 2017

A WIN BY 1 RUN!!!!!! What a freaking final match! Winners @mipaltan defend 129… brilliant! Bumrah & Mitchel hatsoff!💙🙏 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) May 21, 2017

Stay tuned for more reactions as we bring them to you.