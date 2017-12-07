Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are ready to battle it out as cops of 2018 – who is your pick?

Though it’s still Thursday but we have a way to cure all your mid – week blues. Ranveer Singh’s first poster as the notorious cop Sangram Bhalerao in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba is out and it’s nothing less than a treat for all the actor’s fans. It would be for the first time when Ranveer will play a cop in a movie and going by his look, we are sure the ride will be entertaining. The poster also shows Ranveer wearing glares, a ganjee and a chain, symbolising that he will be rowdy in the movie. Now Ranveer is definitely one actor in the industry who can pull off any characters and versatility is his forte. From being a badass guy in ‘Gunday’ to a corrupt cop in ‘Simmba’, Ranveer’s journey has been remarkable and far away from being a disappointment. Also Read: Simmba first poster out! Ranveer Singh as the notorious cop Sangram Bhalerao is coming to entertain you next Christmas

While Ranveer Singh is gearing up to play a rowdy corrupt cop with a pinch of humour to him in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, there’s another actor who’s ready to play a very similar character next year. Yes, the actor in question here is Ranveer’s co-star from Gunday – Arjun Kapoor. The Mubarakan actor too, will be seen essaying the role of a cop in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Unlike Ranveer, who has a humorous side to his character, Arjun will play a strict, no-nonsense cop in his next with Parineeti Chopra. While Arjun’s look did intrigue us and we are curious to see this side of him, Ranveer is more fun and his usual self which can never go wrong on screen. Also Read: Arjun Kapoor’s first look from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar drops two MAJOR spoilers

For the ones who don’t know, Ranveer’s Simmba is the Hindi remake of Jr NTR’s South film – Temper. It follows the tale of a corrupt cop, who changes his ways after falling in love with a beautiful yet simple girl. Coming to Sandeep Aur Pinki Faraar, there are reports that Arjun plays a fierce cop in the movie who’s on the lookout for Sandeep and Pinky. From playing ‘Gunday’ on screen to cops – Ranveer and Arjun definitely seem to have a lot in common. We loved Ranveer’s poster but Arjun’s first look has got us hooked. What’s your opinion though? Whose first look impressed you the most? Did you like funny Ranveer of intense Arjun? Vote for your favourite actor below.