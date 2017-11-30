Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor to star in Pahlaj Nihalani’s sequel to Govinda’s Aankhen?

After his controversial tenure at the CBFC, filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani is back to producing films. He came up with a bold movie like Julie 2, but after its debacle, everyone thought he would give up on film-making completely. However, looks like he is in no mood to leave the business. In fact, he has a couple of film ideas lined up already, one of which is the sequel to Govinda’s 1993 hit action-comedy, Aankhen. Not only does he have a script nearly ready, but also his choices of actors. With two leads in the movie, he wants Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor to come on board for this one. But if they don’t agree, he has other options as well.

As Pahlaj Nihalani revealed to Mid-Day, “Ranveer and Arjun are No 1 on my wish-list. I want them to play the leads in Aankhan Chaar.” But this film will be unique because Nihalani plans to showcase two pairs of twins in the outing, as he further added, “They have great chemistry. With each character playing a double role, we will see two Ranveers and two Arjuns, along with a chimpanzee.” Should the deal with the actors not materialise, he already has a back-up plan. “Ranbir and Imran will also make an excellent combination, as will Ranbir and Shahid and Ayushmann – Rajkummar.” While talking about the film, he even mentioned that the animal, will be the only common thread between the original and this version. (ALSO READ – Pahlaj Nihalani on Padmavati and CBFC: Approving the film is the responsibility of the Censor Board, not public or the government)

The producer also plans to make the film in such a way that it caters to the young audience, as he told the tabloid, “The subject will be completely different. It should reflect current times. It should be modern, keeping the trends and the youth’s preferences in mind. It will have Indian values and sentiments at its core, but, will be one that appeals to the youth.” Will Ranveer or Arjun agree for this one? Well, time will only tell. In the meantime, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Aankhen Chaar right here.