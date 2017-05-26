Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are living-in?

There have been umpteen speculations made about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s relationship and here’s yet another one. Rumour has it that lovebirds Ranveer and Deepika are apparently living-in. But it’s for a reason and that’s Padmavati. We all know that RS is currently shooting in Dahisar, along with the entire Padmavati team. So, in order to cut down on traveling time, Ranveer and Deepika have bought a house close to the shoot location just so that the commuting is made easy, reports Deccan Chronicle. (ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s menacing act of Alauddin Khilji scared the crew of Padmavati – read details)

The report further states that they have been prepping up for the role together and well, that’s just another strong reason for them to bond. So we are totally expecting to see a crackling chemistry between the two considering that they are prepping up for the roles together. But do you think the duo will talk about it in public? Umm…we definitely don’t think so! Why? Simply because they never have! Neither Deepika nor her beau Ranveer have ever publically spoken about their love affair so we don’t really even expect them to talk about this either. So the ultimate question is, can you call this a live-in relationship? We leave that up to you to decide! Tell us what do you think about this latest development in the comments section below.

Talking about Padmavati, apart from Deepika and Ranveer, the film also stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is trying his best to keep every detail about the film under wraps and so far he has excelled in doing so. However, we do wish to catch a glimpse of what happens behind-the-scenes or maybe just get the minutest detail about Padmavati.