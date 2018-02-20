Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to attend Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand birthday bash?

Padmavaat is sure going to be one of biggest hits of this year, no matter which other movie releases in the remainder of 2018. The epic period drama stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles and has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie has minted an excellent number at the box office and has been critically acclaimed. Earlier, the team of Padmaavat got together to cut a cake to celebrate the success. Well, once again the team has a reason to celebrate. It is director Sanjay’s birthday on February 24 and as per reports by Mid-Day Team Padmaavat has decided to throw him a grand birthday bash.

Mid-Day quoted a source, who revealed that the team of the film has decided to ring in Sanjay’s birthday at a floating restaurant in Mumbai. “The team did not want a run-of-the-mill party at a five star.” the source is quoted. ALSO READ: Padmaavat becomes sixth highest overseas grosser after Baahubali 2, Dangal and Dhoom 3

While they might not be active participants as organiser of the party, it was revealed in the report that Ranveer and Deepika will sure be it. We can’t wait to get hands on their pictures from this party that already sounds very happening. Shahid Kapoor will have to give it a miss since he is in Uttarakhand shooting for his film, titled Batti Gul Meter Chalu, with Shraddha Kapoor. ALSO READ: Ranveer – Shahid – Deepika’s Padmaavat crosses 190 crore mark at overseas box office

“A guest list of about 150 people has been drawn up that includes other Bollywood stars as well. The Ark is just a boat ride away from the Sea Link jetty. Everyone including Deepika and Ranveer will be ferried across,” reports the daily. Now only February 24 will answer is the team Padmaavat actually manages to pull this grand scale party off.