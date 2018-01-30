Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat crosses $ 2 million mark in Australia

Apart from setting huge benchmarks in the domestic market, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat has achieved one more milestone in Australia. The magnum opus has crossed the $ 2 million mark in Australia. Padmaavat has now become the fourth film to achieve this feat after Dangal, Baahubali 2 and PK.

As you read this, #Padmaavat crosses A$ 2 million in Australia… To date, only three Indian films have attained the feat…#Dangal A$ 2,623,780#Baahubali2 [Hindi] A$ 2,407,933#PK A$ 2,110,841

REMARKABLE indeed!@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2018

The film is now inching towards the Rs 250 crore mark at the global box office. Since there is no big competition around, we are expecting the film to rule the box office. Apart from the lead cast the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka in key roles. Padmaavat is produced under the banners of Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions and Viacom 18. The magnum opus is based on 16th-century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s Padmavat (Also Read: The blood and sweat that went into Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s transformation for Padmaavat commands respect; view pics)

The story of Padmaavat revolves around menacing Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji, who wishes to conquer the queen of Chittorgarh Rani Padmavati. Padmaavat marks the third collaboration between director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after Bajirao Mastani and Ram-Leela. Padmaavat is made on the lavish budget of Rs 180 crore including promotion and marketing. The makers, later on, spent around Rs 20 crore to convert their film into 3D and IMAX format.Anyway, have you watched this film in the theaters? Did you like it? Share your reviews with us in the comment section below…