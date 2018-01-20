Ranveer Singh and Manushi Chhillar’s selfie makes us want to cast them in a film already

Ranveer Singh is one of those versatile actors who rise up to a challenge and deliver more than what is expected of them. Not only for his films, even as a brand, Ranveer believes in giving everything he undertakes his best shot. He is one of the performers at the Filmfare Awards 2018 and needless to say, he is going to ensure that the evening is a memorable one. In fact, it was only a while ago that we told you as to how Ranveer is going to be his usual quirky self on the red carpet of the award show. (Also read: EXCLUSIVE! We know what Ranveer Singh will wear this evening and it is just as filmy as him – view pic)

Like we reported, Ranveer is going to sport a tux that has film posters on it. There’s no doubt that he will be a star of the event. However, to give a memorable performance, he obviously had to go through rigorous rehearsals. But from the pictures that we have seen so far, it seems like RS found out a way to have fun there as well. You see, he spent some time with the other actors who, too, were prepping up for their performances. We had already shared with you pictures of him bonding with Akshay Kumar during the rehearsals. And it seems like he also made friends with Miss World Manushi Chhillar. From their selfie it is evident that the two bonded pretty well and well, we would love to cast them in a film together, pronto! If only we were casting directors, though. Sigh! For now, you can check out their selfie below…

Aren’t they cute together? We bet they would make for a great pair and when Manushi makes her Bollywood debut she might want to consider Ranveer as her hero. We had recently met the diva at the launch of the Dabboo Ratnani calendar and quizzed her as to when would we get to see her on the silver screen, to which the pretty lass replied that it would be sooner rather than later. Well, whenever it happens, we wish it is with Ranveer or someone just as charming as him.