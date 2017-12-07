Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s film titled Simmba, set to release on 28th December 2018

Ranveer Singh‘s film with Rohit Shetty is one of the most exciting film announcements that everyone has been waiting for over the past few months now. While Rohit Shetty has already spoken about the film on a couple of occasions, nothing much has been revealed about it yet. But as we told you last night (December 06); the title, release date and teaser poster of the film will be out today (December 07). But even before the announcement, we can exclusively confirm to you that the film will be titled Simmba. Yes, the remake of Jr NTR’s South Indian film, Temper, will be called Simmba. But wait we have some more dope for you!

According to our sources, Simmba will hit the screens on December 28, 2018. So while it will not clash with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dwarf film or Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath (December 21, 2018), Simmba will release around Christmas and the long holiday period will surely benefit the movie. The first teaser poster of the film will be out soon, so stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Simmba right here. In the meantime, tell us what you thought about the title in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Ranveer Singh’s Temper remake goes on floor in May 2018, confirms Rohit Shetty)

From what we hear, Simmba should go on floors by April or May 2018, before which Ranveer will wrap up Gully Boy. Rohit Shetty has also confirmed this report in one of our earlier interviews. And for those of you who don’t know, Simmba will be an action packed love story where Ranveer will play a cop. But who will the female lead? Well, there are quite a few names including Katrina Kaif being attached with this project. However, there is no confirmation about this yet, but an announcement will follow soon. From what we hear, Karan Johar will also be producing this mega budget, high octane film. So keep a tab right here for more exclusive updates about Simmba.