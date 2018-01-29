Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and is now targeting Aamir Khan – all in just 4 days!

Padmaavat was supposed to do groundbreaking numbers. That’s because Sanjay Leela Bhansali is yet to go wrong with any film that has Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead. It worked with Goliyoon Ki Raasleela-Ram Leela, then with Bajirao Mastani and now Padmaavat. But the kind of numbers it’s crunching, even the biggest of big superstars should sit up and take note. It has already left Dilwale, Bajirao Mastani, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s lifetime collections in Australia. The film has made a whopping A$ 1,728,642 [Rs 8.88 cr] in its opening weekend.

We did some digging to find out if Taran Adarsh’s claim, “This may sound UNBELIEVABLE, but #Padmaavat has crossed *lifetime biz* of #Dilwale, #BajiraoMastani, #Sultan, #TigerZindaHai [still running] and #BajrangiBhaijaan in its *opening weekend* itself in Australia… Will cross #Dhoom3 today [Mon]… INCREDIBLE indeed!… @Rentrak,” makes any sense and we were pleasantly shocked! It did zoom past all these films already. In fact, the Trade Expert even predicted that the film will beat Dhoom 3 as well. The numbers these film did were… (Also read: Chennai Box office: Padmaavat BEATS Bhaagamathie to become the no. 1 movie this Republic Day weekend)

TZH* – $1.60mn

Sultan – $ 1.35mn

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – $ 1.70mn

Diwale – $ 1.08mn

(*Still running)

The recent Australia, UK, New Zealand and Fiji collections are here for Padmaavat…

#Padmaavat is SENSATIONAL in key international markets… USA-Canada will be updated later… AUSTRALIA

Weekend: A$ 1,728,642 [₹ 8.88 cr] UK

Weekend: £ 846,024 [₹ 7.59 cr]

Note: Some locations yet to be updated. NEW ZEALAND & FIJI

Weekend: NZ$ 419,161 [₹ 1.95 cr]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

Padmaavat is only getting bigger and better with every coming day. Even in domestic markets, despite facing resistance in some of the key areas, the film has managed to go past the Rs 100 crore mark in the first weekend itself. That’s a huge number. It becomes the first film to start the Rs 100 crore club for this year.