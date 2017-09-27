Ranveer Singh can’t contain his happiness as he joins World Cup 1983 champions Kapil Dev, Amarnath and others for the launch of the film

The news of Ranveer Singh essaying the role of Kapil Dev in the upcoming film titled 83 has got us excited. The actor is all set to recreate the magic of the World Cup 1983 where the team of 14 men created history. The players changed the face of cricket in India as they conquered the World Cup in England. That was India’s first ever victory at a prominent tournament. This is exactly when the craze of cricket spread across the country and it still remains the same. Earlier we saw Sushant Singh Rajput play M.S Dhoni on the screen which remains his biggest hit till date. The actor won hearts as he was seen essaying one of the most loved cricketers of the country. The crazy fan following and the blend of cricket and Bollywood together promises a blockbuster hit. Also Read: Ranveer Singh starrer Kapil Dev biopic titled ’83!

The makers announced the launch of the film in the most unique way. The invites were specially designed which consisted of a bat signed by the 1983 World Champions and a ball with ’83 over it. The box which consisted of the two had a tagline as, “83 when it all started”. Director Kabir Khan who has already scripted the movie says, “As a young schoolboy when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup I had no idea that from that day onwards Cricket in India will change forever. As a filmmaker, for me, the journey to that win, filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on. And it’s great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly, I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalising the script.” Ranveer looks dapper as he arrived for the film launch in a black striped suit with a clean-shaven look. Check out the pictures below:



The film is said to be shot in real locations and with Ranveer in the lead, we can't wait to watch him spread his infectious energy on screen.