Ranveer Singh celebrates as Arsenal wins the FA Cup final – view pic!

Ranveer Singh is in London having the time of his life. He was at the Wembley Stadium yesterday, and enjoyed the final of FA Cup. He was over the moon when Arsenal won the match over Chelsea. He took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the game, in one of which he is seen celebrating the win as The Gunners celebrate in the background. Jealous much? Arsenal won the match by 2-1 against Chelsea.

Ranveer Singh left the city two days back for, reportedly, a solo trip to UK. The day he was supposed to leave, he got into a minor accident on the sets of Padmavati. He was shooting for the climax of the film when he hit his head and started bleeding profusely. The actor was rushed to the hospital, and was discharged immediately after treatment. While fans would hope that their favourite star takes rest, he rather decided to continue with his trip like a true champion. Well, it did pay off in the end. Didn’t it? He saw Arsenal win the FA Cup. You can see that there is a band aid on his forehead.

COYG !!!!!!! #FACupFinal #Wembley #Arsenal #Champions #YaGunnersYa 😍❤️🏆🙌🏽 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 27, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Come on boys, let’s get this done ! 🤞🏽 #FACupFinal #ARSvCHE #YaGunnersYa A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 27, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

It’s electric out here at Wembley! 😍⚡️🙌🏽 all set for the final clash ! ✊🏾🏆#FACupFinals #ARSvCHE A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 27, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Ranveer will be next seen in Padmavati, and no projects other than this have been announced by him. Padmavati is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie based on the folklore of Rani Padmini also stars Deepika Padukone, playing the titular role and Shahid Kapoor playing the King of Chittor.