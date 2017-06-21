Ranveer Singh describes Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan a “galactic explosion of raita” and what followed is sheer madness

The Mubarakan trailer is here and it looks like more than Arjun Kapoor, its his friend Ranveer Singh who is way too excited for the film to hit the movie screens. Ranveer being Ranveer described Arjun’s Mubarakan trailer as a “galactic explosion of raita”! Haha. Whattay choice of words! That’s kinda funny but well, that’s Ranveer Singh for you. He took to Twitter where he wrote, “#MubarakanTrailer TWO MUCH AK FOR ONE TRAILER!!! can’t wait for this galactic explosion of raita.” Clearly, he is completely smitten by Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s fun camaraderie in the Mubarakan trailer. (ALSO READ: 5 moments of Arjun Kapoor’s double role from Mubarakan that will paste a smile on your face)

🤣🤘🏾😂✊🏾🔥👌🏽 #MubarakanTrailer TWO MUCH AK FOR ONE TRAILER!!! can’t wait for this galactic explosion of raita 😍 https://t.co/q5yzWSYvn7 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 21, 2017

Humare @RanveerOfficial Baba is getting FOMO after seeing Raita !!! I think he s missing the Kolkata days !!! https://t.co/AJ0jImcXtL — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 21, 2017



However, it doesn’t stop there. When Arjun read his tweet, he was quick enough to reply saying, “After Gunday it’s time for the Punjabi Munday to phelao Raita !!!” Nope, it doesn’t end here either. Furthermore, film maker Ali Abbas Zafar joined their conversation on Twitter where he went on to say, “Baba @arjunk26 having some serious fun with chachu & baba @RanveerOfficial has fully pictured himself in the trailer as Karan ” naughty one.” My God! this is sheer madness but its pretty much evident that Ranveer is really looking forward to Baba’s movie that’s going to release on July 28. (ALSO READ: When Ileana D’Cruz almost courted controversy for Arjun Kapoor at Mubarakan’s trailer launch – watch video)

The trailer was released yesterday and it’s got a pretty decent response so far. It’s been a while since we saw a romantic comedy which revolves around weddings so the trailer was kinda refreshing. Apart from Arjun and Anil, Mubarakan also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty in the lead roles.