Ranveer Singh gets in a rap battle as he preps up for Gully Boy with Mumbai’s rappers – watch video

Ranveer Singh was recently spotted at Mahim, prepping up for his movie, Gully Boy, with real rappers. The actor has left no stone unturned for his role in Zoya Akhtar’s movie – from rapping with professionals to attending workshops on same, Ranveer is doing everything to achieve perfection. This will be his second venture with Zoya after Dil Dhadakne Do. Ranveer poses with the rappers in his swag and even gets in a rap battle with the professionals. He proves in this video that he is king of swag even without his whacky clothes. Check out the video right here…





HD 🎥 ‘Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in Rap Battle with Bombays Finest Rappers Naezy x Emiway Bantai x DIVINE x Mumbais Finest 🤙🏾 #GullyBoy #Gullygang @zoieakhtar #ranveersingh A post shared by RanveeriansWorldwide (@ranveeriansfc) on Dec 12, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

Gully Boy is inspired by the life of two Mumbai rappers – Rapper Naezy aka Naved Shaikh and Rapper Divine aka Vivian Fernandes and Ranveer will play the character of Naved. In a recent interview, when Naved was asked about Ranveer portraying his character he said, “I like the guy. We worked together for a song in Hey Bro. He is a versatile actor and I have no doubts that he can effortlessly play an emperor in Padmavati and a rapper in this film.” Alia Bhatt will also be seen opposite him in the film. Gully Boy is expected to go on floors in January 2018. The fresh pairing of Ranveer and Alia is a major draw of the film since we have already seen them share a superb chemistry with each other on screen in several ads.

Ranveer has already recorded a rap song for the film. He is currently awaiting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmavati. Post Gully Boy’s wrap up, Ranveer will concentrate on Kabir Khan’s 1983 world cup film. The film is tentatively titled ’83. Ranveer will be playing the role of legendary cricketer and former skipper, Kapil Dev, in the film.