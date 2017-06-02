Ranveer Singh goes back to basics on his visit to Addidas headquarters in Germany

The tinsel town actor who constantly keeps us regaled with his wit, charm, whacky shenanigans and outrageous style moments is Ranveer Singh. A trail blazer, Ranveer is currently in Europe and whilst at it, Ranveer paid a maiden visit to the Addidas headquarters in Germany. Ranveer Singh is always a delight and gets everyone talking whenever he steps out. Known for his experimental and edgy sense of style, Ranveer Singh dishes looks that make us go through a gamut of emotions ranging from Oh to Wow. Constantly in news, when he is not making spoofs or funny videos, Ranveer Singh is seen slaying the evolving fashion scene in India and here’s a dope on the dapper actor’s swag international looks.

What Ranveer Singh Wore

Going back to basics with a classy vibe, Ranveer donned a white tee with cropped joggers and threw on a matching jacket.

But what added a dash of signature swag was the pair of snazzy shades that Ranveer flaunted with an enviable aplomb. A pair of white kicks rounded up his look.

BL Style Verdict

Nailing the cool, casual street style vibe, Ranveer Singh is always astounding. Creating a ripple with his innately refined and whacky style sensibilities every time in tandem with his stylist Nitasha Gaurav, this is one of the most sought-after sophisticated looks that Ranveer has chosen to flaunt.

Style Rating

We rate our favorite and most stylish B-town celeb a perfect score of 4.5.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is immersed in shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmavati.