Ranveer Singh heads off for a holiday in the UK, plans include watching India Vs Pak clash on June 4

Everyone is aware about how much energy and passion Ranveer Singh is investing in his character of Alauddin Khilji for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. The actor has taken a much deserved break and has headed off to London. In fact, he got badly injured during his shoot on Friday and had to be rushed to a hospital for stitches. That did not dampen his mood a bit as he caught the flight to London that night in a quirky ensemble that included a hat, a man-skirt and leather jacket. Ranveer has landed in London and happy fans have posted pictures with him as well. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ranveer Singh plans to indulge in his passion for sports in the trip. In fact, he will be hoping across stadiums. He has plans to watch the UEFA Champions League Final Match of Real Madrid Vs Juventus that will be held at Wales’ Millennium Stadium. The Mirror report further says that he will watch the India Vs Pak match on June 3 at the iconic Birmingham Stadium. We are sure cricket fans will be damn jealous of Ranveer after hearing this. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s all-black avatar at the airport will instantly remind you of the dark wizards – view HQ pics!)

India and Pakistan will clash against each other in the Champions Trophy. It is one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments. Ranveer is a huge football fan. He is a big supporter of the English football club, Arsenal and has a customised jersey as well. Last year, he flew to Canada to watch the NBA All-Star game and live-tweeted the entire match. As per the Mumbai Mirror report, this is purely a vacation trip for the actor. He has no shoots lined up there in Europe. His plans include shopping, dining out, indulging his love for desserts and meeting friends. It seems it is a solo vacay and Deepika Padukone won’t be joining him. It seems he had informed the production team of Padmavati beforehand. The shoot of the film will continue as usual. His spokesperson told the paper, “His absence won’t interrupt the shoot of Padmavati as this is a planned break. Ranveer has been totally focussed and giving his all to the character, Alauddin Khilji. It was SLB who recommended the rejuvenating trip as the entire crew of Padmavati agreed that Ranveer needed this break.” (Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh or Arjun Kapoor – who should play Mr India if the movie got remade for this generation?)

In his absence, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor will shoot their portions for the film in the massive set made at Film City. He will resume work from June 8. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…