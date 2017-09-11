[INSIDE VIDEOS] Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor set the stage on fire with their electrifying dance moves at a wedding in London

Has Ranveer Singh ever left us disappointed? Nope, never! There hasn’t been a single dull moment in Ranveer Singh’s life and continues to spread his infectious energy everywhere he goes. For all those who have been thinking Ranveer’s missing in action since a while now, we have got you something that will make your Monday morning better.

As we had told you earlier, Ranveer is currently in London for a wedding and we have got our hands on some of the INSIDE pictures and videos from the wedding. Mr Singh is seen making the crowd burst into a loud cheer as he braces the stage to show some kickass dance moves. Well, that isn’t surprisng at all, is it? He is seen dancing like crazy with Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor and the trio are setting the stage on fire, quite literally! The actor danced popular chartbusters like DJ Wale Babu, Tamma Tamma and Tatad Tatad and the audience just didn’t want him to stop. (ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar are busy pouting in London and we know why – view pic)

Check out the video right below…

VIDEO #18 Ranveer Singh with Anil Kapoor at #KissMuss wedding last night in London 😍#MyNameIsLakhan pic.twitter.com/2bwuRp0aLs — RanveeriansWorldwide (@RanveeriansFC) September 10, 2017

VIDEO #17 Ranveer with the brides father and Anil Kapoor on stage #KissMuss wedding reception. pic.twitter.com/we5wema6Qs — RanveeriansWorldwide (@RanveeriansFC) September 10, 2017

See, we told ya, isn’t this one of the most electrifying performances ever?

For those who don’t know, RS is currently in London attending an industrialist’s wedding festivites. Along with him, Karan Johar and Hrithik Roshan too are present at the wedding. The internet is flooded with thier pictures together.

Take a look…



On the work front, Ranveer is currently prepping real hard for his role in Padmavati. We hear that the film is in its final stages of shooting and in fact, Ranveer’s girlfriend Deepika Padukone, who plays the lead in the movie, is done shooting for most parts of the film. Padmavati is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also stars Shahid Kapoor in titular role.