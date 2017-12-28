Ranveer Singh joins Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani as they take off for a holiday – view pics

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are still dating but only as per rumours. While they have been spotted on various occasions on late evening drives, brunches and dinners, neither of them have spoken up about their relationship to the media. Adding to the speculations is their latest picture from an airport in Sri Lanka. Shooting time? Or are they ringing in the new year there? Well, the scoop is that they were not alone there but were spotted with Bollywood heartthrob, Ranveer Singh. Now, as to what was Ranveer doing third-wheeling the lovebirds – our guess is as good as yours.

The trio was spotted taking a cart at the airport, but they seemed to have a lot of luggage taking up all the space. Ranveer decides to remain standing while Tiger plops down on Disha’s lap. How cute! We wonder if Deepika Padukone, who is currently vacationing somewhere in Austria at the moment, will join Ranveer in Sri Lanka too.

Tiger and Disha will be seen together in the upcoming romance-action film, Baaghi 2. The movie will soon wrap up its shooting schedule and is gearing up for an April 2018 release. Ranveer will be next seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus, Padmavati. The movie has had extreme troubles with its release but will hopefully make its way to the theatres in 2018. He has also started working on his film after that, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Well, wishing them all a happy new year. And hope they keep us entertained with the quality of their work next year.