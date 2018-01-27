I am on top of the world, over the moon! Ranveer Singh reacts on Padmaavat beating Baahubali and Dangal on foreign shores

The box office numbers for Padmaavat have been quite staggering given the turmoil around the film. It collected Rs 24 crores at the end of the first day making it the biggest opening numbers for a Ranveer Singh film. It is also the biggest opening for the successful Jodi of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. This despite the fact that the film did not get screened at so many places. BollywoodLife met Ranveer Singh, who told us that he was overwhelmed and full of gratitude for everyone who supported the film.

Commenting on the opening day stats, he said, “I am on top of the world, over the moon. I am very happy for the entire team. This is not a normal movie that gets made every other day. It took a lot more time and effort from every department. Every member had put their best foot forward. I am extremely happy and relieved to see that these efforts are paying off. The role of Khilji took a lot out of me mentally, physically and emotionally. To see the kind of love I am getting makes very happy. I am thrilled and relieved. I took a leap of faith to play this character and the gamble has paid off. (Also Read: Padmaavat box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh’s film shows tremendous growth in the international markets)

Padmaavat’s opening in foreign market is better than Prabhas’ Baahubali and Aamir Khan’s Dangal. When we told Ranveer this fact, he was like, “Oh wow, I did not know that.” The actor also highlighted that how he was extremely heartened to see Padmaavat and Indian films do well in West. He opined, “Well, now you mentioned it, I have to say it very important. If we make films in Hindi we will always face the language barrier. Films made in the West reach out to the whole world as English is spoken all over the world. For a film made out of Mumbai or anywhere in the country like Baahubali to go out in the international market and do well is a very positive sign. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films have always been a good draw in foreign markets. He makes these epic magnum opuses mounted on a huge unprecedented scale, which are a huge draw there. The producers have been quite bullish throughout. They have fought immense battles to get this film released, I am very happy for them.”