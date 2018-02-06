Ranveer Singh on Simmba: I have earned the distinction of being Rohit Shetty’s leading man

Actor Ranveer Singh, who will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film “Simmba“, says a masala entertainer is something he was longing to do. “After ‘Gully Boy’ I have Rohit Shetty. It’s a full on masala entertainer, which is something I have been wanting to do for such a long time. It’s got all the ingredients — action, comedy, drama, romance, Songs. All the good stuff that goes into a Rohit Shetty film,” Ranveer told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Ranveer is very excited about “Simmba”, where he will be seen playing policeman Sangram Bhalerao. “I feel like I have been honest with my work and I have actually earned the distinction of being Rohit Shetty leading man. I am very excited about that. The kind of films I grew up too and the kind of film that reaches out to a broad spectrum of audience, I am very lucky to have that film coming up,” he added. (ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh reveals why Gully Boy, Simmba and 83 are special for him)

Presented by Karan Johar, the Reliance Entertainment film has been locked for release on December 28 next year. This will be the first time Ranveer, Karan and Shetty will be working together.