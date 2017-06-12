Ranveer Singh rejects a film with Katrina Kaif because of girlfriend Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif‘s cold war is known to one and all. The leading ladies have been engaging in a low key battle ever since Kat started dating DP’s ex, Ranbir Kapoor. Though RK and Kat are no longer together, the conflict has worsened further with the B-town beauties competing with each other for movies. From what we hear, this cold war has been affecting people around the stars too. In fact, several reports even suggest that DP’s current boyfriend – Ranveer Singh rejected a film with Katrina Kaif recently cause of this whole drama.

Mid Day reported today that Nitya Mehra (of Baar Baar Dekho fame) offered Ranveer a film opposite Katrina Kaif recently. Though the film looks and sounds great, the actor preferred to turn it down. In fact, another daily even claimed that the actors had a meeting with the director, but Ranveer politely said a NO to the offer. The popular tabloid further added that while there is no issue between Ranveer-Katrina and they share a very good relation, the actor just could not upset Deepika by signing this movie. While several people might call it a sweet gesture, we don’t believe in mixing our personal and professional lives. (ALSO READ – Deepika Padukone lost out on Shah Rukh Khan’s film because of her equation with Katrina Kaif?)

Currently, Ranveer and Deepika are working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. Post that, the actor will start shooting for Gully Boy along with Alia Bhatt. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. She also has Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Aanand L Rai and a few other films in her kitty. (ALSO READ – Deepika Padukone is upset with Katrina Kaif?)

Anyway, what do you guys have to say about Ranveer Singh rejecting a film opposite Katrina Kaif because of girlfriend Deepika Padukone? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope from the world of B-town right here…