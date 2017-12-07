Ranveer Singh – Rohit Shetty’s Simmba avoids the MEGA box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Aanand L Rai film

The mega announcement of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty‘s next along with Karan Johar happened today (December 07) and we are quite excited about it. Titled Simmba, the quirky actioner is all set to hit the floors by May 2018 and release on December 28, 2018. With that, the film has avoided the MEGA box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Aanand L Rai. Earlier, we had heard that Rohit Shetty was planning to release during the Christmas weekend, i.e., on December 21. But when he came to know that Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Aanand L Rai and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath were also releasing on the same weekend, he decided to push the release by a week.

As a source revealed to us exclusively, “Rohit Shetty wanted to release Simmba on December 21, 2018. But when he realised that Shah Rukh Khan‘s Aanand L Rai film had already booked the slot, he decided to push his movie by a week. With the long holiday period, there is an assurance that Simmba will do well at the box office even though it releases after Christmas. In fact, with the ongoing festivities and the quirky, entertaining theme of the film, Rohit is confident that it will be a huge hit with the masses. Both Karan and Rohit are also close to Shah Rukh, so they did not want to get into any box office battle for screens with the superstar. They were assured of a considerable screen space post December 28 and they grabbed it.” (ALSO READ – Simmba first poster out! Ranveer Singh as the notorious cop Sangram Bhalerao is coming to entertain you next Christmas)

Anyway, apart from the title and release date, the first poster of Simmba has been released too and we have to say, it is fantastic. We see the Ranveer Singh in his notorious cop avatar and we can’t wait to see his crazy side on the screen. The remake of JR NTR’s South film – Temper, Simmba is going to be an action packed, romantic drama. Anyway, for more dope on Simmba, stay tuned to BollywoodLife!