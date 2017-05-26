Ranveer Singh rushed to hospital after getting injured on the sets of Padmavati

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmavati, has made news for numerous reasons. Adding on to the list, the latest is that lead actor Ranveer Singh has injured himself while shooting. Ouch! Ranveer is essaying the role of Alauddin Khilji in the movie, and was shooting for the climax when he got into a minor accident and got injured. Not many details of the accident have surfaced, yet, but don’t be surprised if you spot Ranveer with a bandage on his head in the coming days. Yes, the actor hit himself on the head badly and started bleeding on the sets. But being the dedicated and professional actor that he is, Ranveer continued the shoot after a visit to the hospital.

A source close to the actor has said, “Ranveer hurt himself on the head while shooting for the film during a particular take but he was so engrossed in the performance that he did not realise it till cut was called. It’s only after he started bleeding profusely from the head after cut was called did everyone realise that he was hurt badly. Ranveer received the initial first aid on the sets and was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital for treatment. He completed the basic treatment and returned to the film’s set to complete his portions of the shoot. Rather than let his injury slow him down or impact the shoot, Ranveer completed the day’s work. He had to get the wound stitched too. Rarely do you see a star with such dedication and commitment.” Well, we can only hope that everything goes well while making this film. More than enough problems have been faced by the cast and crew already.

Earlier, during a live Facebook streaming, Ranveer had expressed how he felt gratified at the end of each day after shooting. He credited the satisfaction to filmmaker Sanjay. He said that the filmmaker won’t leave the sets unless he got the shots he wanted, that lived up to his benchmark. Ranveer also added that he has started shooting with Shahid Kapoor, and is enjoying the experience. The two actors are very comfortable with each other and are constantly bantering on the sets, as revealed by Ranveer.