Ranveer Singh says he is always bantering with Shahid Kapoor on Padmavati sets – watch video

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati, despite being at the thick of many controversies, is striding forward. The movie has Deepika Padukone as the central character, Rani Padmini of Chittor, and also Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh fighting over her. We are excited to see Shahid collab with Ranveer and Deepika for the first time, bringing a sense of freshness to the casting that has a third time-repeated pairing. The exciting piece of news is that Shahid and Ranveer have started shooting together for their scenes, as revealed by the latter in a Facebook live streaming session. Ranveer was promoting one of the brands he is associated with on the live chat when a fan questioned him about the progress of Padmavati. The actor happily replied that “things are going well” and he feels “extremely fulfilled and gratified” at the end of the day after shooting. He credits the satisfaction to director Sanjay and revealed that the filmmaker won’t leave the sets until he has shots that are adequate – at par with the quality of cinema he is known for, we assume. “His steadfast excellence is something that is truly admirable. The way he pushes every single person in the team and tries to bring out the best in each one, so that we have the best of each and everyone in the team in this collaborative effort and that is something that only he can create. He is a very special filmmaker. And we are pouring our best energies in this film, and hoping to make something that is truly memorable,” the Bajirao Mastani actor further added.

Without giving fans time to process the above mentioned information, he jumped at talking about how he has found a new cool work-buddy in Shahid Kapoor. “I have started working with Shahid as well. And he is an extremely fun person to work with. He is such a fantastic and generous actor. He also has a really amazing sense of humour. So we are always bantering on the sets. Mr Bhansali creates an environment of a collaboration, so it’s a very collaborative process. I am really enjoying it. We are sitting on a very juicy prospect,” he said.

Well, we are happy to know that the two actors are having a good time while filming for Padmavati. Should Arjun Kapoor, his BFF from Gunday, feel jealous?

“I love historicals. I am a period film junkie. I love all those movies. The great ones like Spartacus and Gladiator. The not so great ones also I love, let me not name them. And there are a few,” Ranveer said, when reminded by a fan that he has worked in more than enough period dramas over the span of his career.