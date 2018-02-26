Ranveer – Shahid – Deepika’s Padmaavat crosses Rs 560 crore mark at the worldwide box office

Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat is achieving new milestone each passing day at the box office. Apart from the domestic market, the costume drama has performed exceedingly well in the international markets too. Till now, the magnum opus has grossed Rs 372 crore in India (nett Rs 286.24 crore) and Rs 192 crore at the overseas box office. Padmaavat currently stands with the grand total of Rs 564 at the global market.

#Padmaavat After 5th weekend WW BO:#IND: Nett – ₹ 286.24 cr Gross – ₹ 372 cr Overseas : Gross – Gross – ₹ 192 cr Total – ₹ 564 cr @deepikapadukone@RanveerOfficial@shahidkapoor — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 26, 2018

Padmaavat is now the seventh highest worldwide grosser after Dangal, Baahubali 2, Secret Superstar, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. The film shattered Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai’s business (Rs 562 crore) to achieve this feat. Talking about the grand success of the file lead actress Deepika said, “I think for me, Ranveer’s contribution in the film as well as Shahid’s contribution, is something that I will always cherish. I think it was very gracious of them to give so much to this film and I am so happy that together we get to celebrate the success but like I said, it’s not over as in the weekend more people will go to watch our film.” (Also Read: Sridevi’s Funeral: Bollywood stars like Sara Ali Khan, Genelia D’souza, Farah Khan and Shruti Hassan arrived Anil Kapoor’s house to pay last respects to Sridevi, View Pics and Videos)

Earlier the film was slated to release on December 1 but due to protests, the makers of the film shifted the release date to January 25. Produced under the banners of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions and Viacom, the film also features Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka in key roles. While we are hoping the film to achieve Rs 300 crore mark at the box office, do you think it will happen? Share your thoughts in the comments below…