Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham – which actor will make the hottest poster boy? 

Sunny and Bobby Deol are all set to return to the silver screen this week with their comedy flick Poster Boys. This makes us wonder which Bollywood hunk would actually make for a hottest poster boy. While Shah Rukh, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan have left us stunned with their rock hard abs in the past, the new stars on the block are constantly seen teasing their fans with their steamy workout pics. Not that we are complaining. We totally love how these actors kick away our Monday blues with their drool worthy body and how they give us mid-week motivation with their intense workout pictures. While we have seen Varun flaunt abs right from his debut in Student of the Year, Shahid was seen donning them later in Udta Punjab. Ranveer too who entered the industry as a chocolate boy left us wanting for more with his envious body in Ram-Leela. Ever since then Ranveer has become the ideal match as a poster boy and is giving other actors a run for their money with his envious body.

When one thinks of the hottest hunks in Bollywood you can’t simply miss John Abraham. John was one of the first actors to turn up the heat with his toned body and still makes women look twice every time he appears on the screen. Don’t you agree ladies? The actor who was seen is Dishoom and Force 2 last year has surely left his mark. In fact there was a scene in Dishoom were we saw John and Varun Dhawan strip off their clothes as they got in the water wearing only their swimming trunks. With John and Varun in the same frame, that scene of the film was truly too much to handle. While we can’t stop crushing over evergreen John Abraham, who are you crushing on? Take a look at the below images and vote now for the hottest poster boy of B-town.

Ranveer Singh’s tanned look in this photoshoot will give you sleepless nights

Shahid Kapoor’s this picture as she flaunts his rock hard abs will turn you green with envy

John Abraham’s ripped bod in this shirtless pic will have fans swooning over it

Varun Dhawan’s classic eight pack abs need no caption



This picture of Tiger Shroff is all the motivation you need to hit the gym