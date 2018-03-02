Ranveer Singh shows Pharrell Williams how to play Holi – view pics

News broke earlier that Pharrell Williams will be flying down to India to celebrate the festival of colurs, Holi. His companion for the day? Only the most energetic person India could think of – Ranveer Singh. Being the ambassadors of a popular shoe and apparel brand, both the celebs joined hands to promote a new collection. If you haven’t heard already Pharrell is launching a line of Holi inspired clothing. Sounds interesting? For the same, he is in Mumbai today taking part in the festivities of the day.

Ranveer is hosting Pharrell for the grand Holi bash. Pictures and videos from this epic Holi party have started to pop up online and we are digging deep into the internet to find them. In most of the videos, Ranveer can be seen singing (or shouting, is it?) at the top of his lungs. While he certainly was in a festive spirit,, Pharrell probably underestimated the madness that will ensue on Holi. He looks a little zoned out in most of the pictures and we can only assume that the experience was a little overwhelming for him. Well, we don’t blame him. The gusto of Indians on the day of Holi is tough to keep up to. Check out the pictures and videos here:

Talking to NDTV, Pharrell said, that is like a sponge in India and is soaking all the culture and traditions. Pharell took to his Instagram shared two pictures of his after-Holi avatar and we can say that he at least tried to embrace the vibe.