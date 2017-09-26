Ranveer Singh starrer Kapil Dev biopic titled ’83!

And yet another biopic has been announced after the ones on Abhinav Bindra (starring Harshvardhan Kapoor), Saina Nehwal (Shraddha Kapoor), Balbir Singh (Akshay Kumar in Gold). The latest one to join the league is a biopic based on the World Cup win by India under the supervision of Kapil Dev in the year 1983. Super-energetic and utterly handsome Ranveer Singh will be playing Kapil on screen- it has been announced. Now we learn that the movie has been titled ’83, a nod to the year in which the Indian cricket team brought the World Cup home.

The film will be directed by Kabir Khan and will be a joint production of Phantom Films, Vishnu Vardhan Induri of Vibri Media, Reliance Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.

’83 will tell the story of the winning squad that comprised of Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Roger Binny, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Sandeep Patil, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar & Sunil Valson, and their manager P R Man Singh. We are very excited to learn the names of the actors who will portray the other players.

Kabir Khan has said in an interview that he can’t imagine anybody else but Ranveer for the role. “It’s great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalising the script,” PTI quoted the director as saying.

“As a young schoolboy when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup. I had no idea that from that day onwards cricket in India will change forever. As a filmmaker, for me, the journey to that win, filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on,” the filmmaker added.

Vikramaditya Motwane of Phantom Films is excited about having Kabir and Ranveer on-board. “’83 is the greatest Indian underdog sports story ever and we’re delighted to be making it with Kabir and Ranveer. Taking on the mantle of playing a legend like Kapil Dev isn’t easy but if any actor can do it, it’s Ranveer. I’m sure his portrayal is going to be endearing and brilliant and we can’t wait to see it on screen,” he said in an interview.

For all the uninitiated, The 1983 Prudential Cup is a celebratory milestone in the history of Indian cricket. The final was played between India and West Indies at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on June 25. India pulled off a beautiful upset by bowling out the best batting line-up for 140 runs from 52 overs with Kapil running around 20 yards to take a magnificent catch to dismiss Viv Richards, the top scorer with 33 runs from 28 balls. However, Amarnath was declared as the ‘Man of the Match’ for taking three wickets for just 12 runs in seven overs that he bowled.

(with inputs from PTI)