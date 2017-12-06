Ranveer Singh to reveal the first look and title of Temper remake tomorrow

Ranveer Singh has already started working on his next after Padmavati. Apart from Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, in which he plays a street rapper from Mumbai, he has Rohit Shetty’s remake of the Telugu film, Temper. The original film starred Jr NTR in the lead role, and now our Bollywood champ will step into his shoes for the remake. In fact, a mystery tweet by the actor himself hints that the first look of the upcoming film will be out tomorrow. Ranveer wrote on his Twitter, “A ‘notorious’ surprise coming your way tomorrow 😉 Stay Tuned…!”

While the fans of the actor have gone into a frenzy of a guessing game we can tell exactly what Ranveer is talking about. Fans have replied to him guessing the announcement to be one of many several possibilities – from a new song from Padmavati to teaser of Gully Boy. But a source close to us and the project has disclosed that the actor will be revealing the first teaser poster of the Temper remake. “Not only that, but the new title and even the release date of the film will be announced. The date of release will have Bollywood mark it on the calendar,” our source adds. Well, we are super excited about the sun to rise tomorrow.

A ‘notorious’ surprise coming your way tomorrow 😉 Stay Tuned…! — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 6, 2017

This won’t be the first time Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have joined hands for a project. In fact, the advertisement that they worked on together became a huge hit and speculations of them doing a project together have been rife ever since. Rohit also planned to remake Ram Lakhan with Ranveer playing Lakhan but that project was shelved. Finally, we can see the two creative geniuses come together for a movie. If it is anything as funny and action laced as the ad they did together, we are in for a treat.

Temper tells the story of a corrupt police officer who joins hands with the wrong people. His girlfriend makes it her mission to bring him on the right path. Ranveer will play the lead role of the police officer.