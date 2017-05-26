After getting speedy medical aid, Ranveer Singh walks out of the hospital with his trademark swag – View HQ Pics

Ranveer Singh, who plays the character of Allaudin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum-opus Padmavati, got injured in a minor accident while shooting for the climax of the film,today. The actor hurt himself on the head and started bleeding badly. He was soon rushed to the hospital and after getting speedy medical aid, the actor continued the shoot.

A source close to the actor told BollywoodLife, “Ranveer hurt himself on the head while shooting for the film during a particular take but he was so engrossed in the performance that he did not realise it till cut was called. It’s only after he started bleeding profusely from the head after cut was called did everyone realise that he was hurt badly. Ranveer received the initial first aid on the sets and was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital for treatment. He completed the basic treatment and returned to the film’s set to complete his portions of the shoot. Rather than let his injury slow him down or impact the shoot, Ranveer completed the day’s work. He had to get the wound stitched too. Rarely do you see a star with such dedication and commitment.”

The actor was spotted walking out of the Lilavati hospital with a bandage on his head and ofcourse his trademark swag. We are glad that the injury wasn’t deep and the shoot didn’t get stalled because of the incident. We salute the actor’s spirit!

We heard that Ranveer was going to go on a vacation after completing the last schedule of Padmavati but we don’t know whether he will be able to do that now after the head injury. We wish a speedy recovery for Ranveer.