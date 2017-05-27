Ranveer Singh’s all-black avatar at the airport will instantly remind you of the dark wizards – view HQ pics!

Ranveer Singh made us sit up when he wore the man-skirt for the first time. The actor who got injured yesterday while shooting for Padmavati was spotted at night at the airport in his trademark swag. The actor’s all-black avatar at the airport really made our eyeballs pop out. We mean he looks like the classic dark wizard of children’s fairy-tales. That hat, glares and billowing man-skirt could give a slight scare to a kid or two. The actor posed happily for the shutterbugs and the little billow of the outfit made us wonder did he do a twirl, a la Priyanka Chopra.

Coming to the actor’s ensemble, he wore a black man-skirt with a crisp black button down skirt. It was teamed with a black bandhgala style jacket and a hat. Leather boots were his choice of footwear. The actor also wore a pair of square rimmed sunglasses. We know he loves quirky but this all-black look was straight out of a fairy tale. The actor got injured on the head and we can see the bandage from the stitches. However, he seems to be hardly bothered by it. Just check out these pictures…(Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are living-in?)

Well, the square glasses just remind you of Elton John, don’t they? The singer’s love for quirky glares is legendary and Ranveer is also going to be ‘legendary’ with his flamboyant and irreverent sense of style. The hat worn by him looks like the ones Johnny Depp loved sporting at one time. Well, there is always scope for inspiration. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…