Ranveer Singh’s comment on Jr NTR’s ‘beastin’ transformation has fans going gaga!

Down south, there is nobody as obsessed with fitness as the Tiger of Tollywood aka Jr NTR. The Telugu superstar is already at it for his next with Trivikram Srinivas. His personal trainer, Lloyd Stevens has now shared a pic of the star on beast mode. His ripping muscles have fans gushing over his transformation! From the look on his face, you can tell this is not easy, but Jr NTR is far from giving up. But it’s not just his look that has fans gushing, but a comment on this picture that has got noticed! Jr NTR‘s beast mode caught this Bollywood actor’s attention, who himself is known for his brilliant makeovers. From bulking up for one film to going lean and lanky for another – this actor is a pro when it comes transformations. Interestingly, Lloyd Stevens has worked with his actor in a previous project. We are talking about Ranveer Singh! On the post, the actor commented ‘beastin’. And that was enough for the fans to create noise! They have gone on to even thank the actor for commenting!

What’s most interesting is that, Ranveer Singh is set to star in Simmba, a film based on Telugu film – Temper. While it is not a cut to cut remake, the movie is an adaptation of this south actioner. This movie starred Jr NTR in the lead. It was one of his biggest hits in 2015. The actor’s epic transformation was a major talking point. And now we will have Ranveer stepping into his shoes.

Coming back to JR NTR’s film with Trivikram Srinivas, the movie had been launched last year and it will go on floors this month. He is all set to star opposite Pooja Hegde for the first time. The Telugu superstar was last seen in Jai Lava Kusa where he played a triple role. The film was one of the biggest hits of 2017.