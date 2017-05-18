Ranveer Singh’s fantastic rap will make you excited for Gully Boy – watch video

Post Padmavati, Ranveer Singh is all set to play a rapper in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The actor will be in a never seen before avatar in the film and while we were already kicked about the project, this latest video will surely make you even more excited. In an advertisement video for Jack and Jones, Ranveer gives us a glimpse of how he might look in Gully Boy and even proves that he can rap effortlessly. Last year, the actor had released a rap for the same clothing brand and now we see him in a video.

In the promo, we see Ranveer sitting on top of a pile of old clothes in the parking lot of a building. Wearing a white shirt paired with black jeans and a black coat, the actor looks intimidating with dreadlocks. He also walks around with a cane and we have to say his whole look is really intriguing. Ranveer raps effortlessly and we really like the way he behaves like a rapper too. Visually, the video is really interesting to watch and the background score needs to be applauded. However, his eyes might just scare you. Check out the promo right here:

After watching this video, we can’t wait to see Ranveer’s performance in Gully Boy. We are sure he might take elements from this video, but how much more will he experiment for the movie? That is something we will have to wait and see. Apart from Ranveer, Alia Bhatt is also a part of the project and if the jodi’s ads are something to go by, then they will make a really adorable pair on the big screen. (ALSO READ – We have a scoop about Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy)

From what we hear, Gully Boy will take off by the end of this year and will release next year. Anyway, what do you have to say about Ranveer Singh’s latest video? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!