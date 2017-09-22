Ranveer Singh’s look from Padmavati will stun you more than Shahid Kapoor’s, reveals the designer

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmavati is making headlines for all the right (and sometimes controversial) reasons. Movie buffs and fans could not help gushing over the actress after the makers unveiled the first look of Deepika as Queen Padmini on the first day of Navratri. The actress as the gorgeous Queen of Chittorgarh left fans awestruck with the gracefulness she displayed in the posters. The curiosity raised by this first look is unparalleled when compared to other recent flicks. We are now waiting for the makers to reveal Ranveer Singh’s look as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor’s as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh.

Going by the grandeur of Deepika, we expect the boys to be nothing less than that. Knowing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's penchant for perfection, we are sure he won't compromise on anything. If Deepika's look was alluring, Shahid and Ranveer's will be equally fascinating. But we have a small revelation here. It is Ranveer Singh's look that will enchant you more than that of Shahid Kapoor's. No, it's not the fan-girl in me who's talking but we have hardcore proof. Padmavati's designers, Rimple and Harpreet Narula, who designed the look and costumes for the character in the movie, have revealed that Ranveer's appearance will fascinate the audience more than Shahid's.

BollywoodLife had an exclusive opportunity to chat with the designer Rimple, who along with partner Harpreet created such a jaw-dropping look for Deepika. We just casually asked her when the makers are releasing the next posters of the film featuring Ranveer Singh or Shahid Kapoor and who will arrive first. To this, she laughed and replied, "Patience. But it's Ranveer. You all are gonna like his look the most. I am telling you already. And his look is outstanding." Yes, we had expected him to stun us with those kohl eyes and fierce look on his face but wih this confirmation from the designer, we are damn eager to see his look. Rimple continued to describe his look for us, "Not just his kohl eyes but everything about him is stunning. Just wait and watch." The way she said it, there were clues hidden in it. The confidence with which she laid her bets on Ranveer, was enough for us to believe her. We hope the makers understand our excitement and release the next poster soon.

Recently, BollywoodLife also exclusively revealed that not Ranveer Singh but Shahid Kapoor will be the flaunting his torso the most in the movie. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's obsession with the male torso will continue with Padmavati only Shahid will take over from Ranveer this time. With such exciting news and information to gulp down, the Padmavati fever is rising and how.