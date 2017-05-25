Ranveer Singh’s menacing act of Alauddin Khilji scared the crew of Padmavati – read details

The last time Ranveer Singh collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Bajirao Mastani he left us awestruck. And looks like we are going to be in for some surprise/shock this time around too when this duo get together for Padmavati. Going by the buzz from the sets of Padmavati, Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji will be formidable. Yes, we hear that the otherwise jovial actor managed to scare off his crew members every time he entered the Khilji mode, so much that his own folks kept safe distance from him. Well, knowing Ranveer’s penchant for getting into the skin of the character we bet that he was indeed menacing after all he’s playing the role of a man who was known to be ruthless, heartless, unforgiving conqueror.

An insider from the Padmavati sets revealed, “Ranveer is a complete team player, a leader and a dynamic source of energy on the sets. When he gets on set everyone loves interacting with him and laughs and jokes around with him like usual. However once he gets into his Khilji look in costume and make up and is ready to go on set, people almost stay away from him unless needed and things quieten down as he is so compelling in his character when he slips into the skin of Alauddin Khilji.” And yes, there’s also a sense of adulation for the actor’s ability to portray such roles, our source also added, “It’s not easy, becoming so intense every day.”

For those of you who have forgotten let us remind you that Ranveer had literally gone underground during Bajirao Mastani. The actor had taken a bold step that not many Bollywood heartthrobs would have gone for – he went bald for his role in the film. Ranveer also managed to keep his look a big secret almost until the film’s promotions and was spotted with fancy hats and caps. The actor also took Bajirao Mastani promotions to another level when he made some rather bold statements on the red carpets and flaunted his bald head and handlebar moustache and made it a fad.

Ranveer and Deepika Padukone have reunited for another period drama. And going by Singh's latest look, we're sure that this one will be another epic that will garner the actor both box office and critical acclaim.