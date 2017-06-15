Ranveer Singh’s recent avatar will make you want to grab your sneakers and head out for a game

Ranveer Singh is one celebrity we look forward to seeing a lot. He is known to be a sport and one of the most energetic celebrities in Bollywood, apart from being hot, sexy, desirable and all those things. You just can’t stop looking at him and as someone who has seen him, I can vouch for the fact that his energy is damn contagious. The actor was recently spotted outside Otter’s Club, Mumbai and not alone. He was seen all set for a basketball match and chose the perfect look to go with it. He even wore a hat to compliment the look.

These pictures of the actor outside the club in Mumbai are making us go for our sneakers right away. Oh how much we’d love to play a game with this handsome hunk. We would love to see him play live some day. Ranveer is currently shooting for Padmavati and as it is, we were crushing hard on his look as Alauddin Khilji but when he sports the look with sportswear, we can only think of one word, sexy! You’ll have to check out these pictures of him outside the club to believe us when we say he is damn hot. Not to mention, his style game is on point. (ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh rejects a film with Katrina Kaif because of girlfriend Deepika Padukone?)

It totally looks like he is inviting us for a game, too, doesn’t it? We are totally digging his look. Ranveer is one sports lover and his recent Instagram pictures are proof enough. While he is gearing up for Padmavati, he is also making sure he takes time out for his hobbies. Not just this but Ranveer’s last fashion outing has also been one of our favourites. He was spotted at the airport last wearing a black tee paired up with crotch drop skinny pants and a leather jacket. After treating us with a biker boy look, he is now impressing our fashion police with this look.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.