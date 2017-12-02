Rape charges on Piyush Sahdev, Vatsal Sheth’s wedding with Ishita Dutta and everything that happened in TV town this week

This was quite an eventful week with a lot of good and some controversial news in TV town. Not to mention there was a lot of glamour and makeover, too. With so many wedding news and pictures, there were also accusations. Beyhadh’s Piyush Sahdev got arrested after a 23-year-old model/ aspiring actress accused him of raping her. The actor was held in judicial custody. It was definitely one shocking news for everyone close to the actor and his fans. The actor separated from his wife, Akangsha Rawat just a couple of months back. The family even dragged and blamed Akangsha for what he did.

In other news, Bigg Boss 11 was one of the most talked about TV shows this week, even in the celeb world. Karan Patel, Kamya Panjabi, Gauahar Khan, Kishwer Merchantt and a lot of other celebrities ganged up against Hina Khan for her statements about the industry on the show. These celebs have been tweeting against the actress non-stop. This week also saw a lot of glamour and love in the air. Vatsal Sheth tied the knot with Ishita Dutta in a private affair. Vatsal announced their wedding on Instagram with the cutest picture of the two. (ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget gets a Brigitte Bardot makeover and it’s the best house party look for the season – view EXCLUSIVE pics)

Here are the top news-makers of this week.

Shah Rukh Khan announced Ted Talks: Nayi Soch

Shah Rukh Khan released the promo of Ted Talks: Nayi Soch and announced that it will launch on 10th December 2017. Check out the promo here.

It is time to open our minds and hearts not just the arms… #TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch launches on 10th Dec, 7 PM on @starplus A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Nov 30, 2017 at 5:47am PST

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta’s wedding

Vatsal Sheth got married to his longtime girlfriend, Ishita Dutta in a private ceremony. The two will head off on a three-day vacation to accommodate their work schedules but will plan a longer holiday later on. Check out their wedding picture right here.

Ishita & I got married today in small and a private ceremony… Need all your love and blessings 🙏🏼 A post shared by Vatsal Sheth (@vattyboy) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:55am PST

Jennifer Winget gets a sexy makeover

Jennifer recreated the Brigitte Bardot look for Adhuna Babhani and nailed it. Check out her look right here.

Disha Vakani delivered a baby girl

Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma was blessed with a baby girl this week.

Piyush Sahdev got arrested after being accused of rape

The Beyhadh actor was arrested after a 23-year-old model/ aspiring actress accused him of raping her. The actor had just separated from his wife, Akangsha Rawat and was apparently going through a rough patch. The family blamed his marriage to Akangsha for his actions and in a statement to the media, she said, “Piyush and Gireesh were already estranged when I first met Piyush. It is sad that they have targeted me. When I met Piyush in 2011, he told me that he is estranged from his brother, Gireesh since years. They had a physical fight over Gireesh’s wife. Piyush also shared how Meher always ignored him, meeting only occasionally when really needed. I patched them up before our marriage in 2012.”