Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam movie review : Naga Chaitanya- Rakul Preet Singh’s chemistry is the only highlight in this dragging family drama

Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam is Naga Chaitanya‘s upcoming film also starring Rakul Preet Singh. thsi time, Naga Chaitanya has moved away form modern romances and one in for a massy avatar. The music has been raved about, the trailer opened to a great response. So obviously fans were anticipating the film. Without much further ado, let’s discuss Rarandoi Veudka Chuddam!

What’s it about

Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam is a family drama – love story directed by Kalayan Krishna and produced by Nagarjune. Here goes the story – At a wedding, Shiva (Naga Chaiatnya), a city boy meets Brahmaramba, an innocent traditional girl and is instantly attracted to her. As he gets to know her, he realizes he is falling in love with her. He tries to pursue her but she doesn't seem interested. Soon after, Bhramaramba moves to his city to pursue her MBA. That's when Bhramaramba and Shiva become better friends; Shiva is always at her beck and call and ready to help her out. While he is busy falling in love with her, Bhramaramba just considers him a good friend. Will Bhramaramba eventually fall for Shiva? Will he try to woo her? Will they have a happily ever after? The story will answer that for you.

What’s hot

Usually, songs in a movie help enhance the story. They can’t be the best thing about the film but can be one among the good things. For the first time ever, we would like to confess the songs were the best part! yes, each of them were a welcome relief. The background score was in perfect sync with the story. Kudos to Devi Sri Prasad for his melodious compositions. Coming to the story, the second half was bearable. Certain scenes especially the confrontational scene between Naga Chaitanya and Rakul Preet Singh brought out the real performers in them. Also, we think the lead actors should get together again but just for another kind of love story because their chemistry is superb! They are so comfortable with each other. Their relationship endearing, innocent and full of life.Coming to the actors, Naga Chaitanya pulled off his action avatar better than the love sick boy character. He was decent in the second half but something seemed a amiss probably because we are so used seeing Naga Chaiatnya in modern age romances. Rakul Preet Singh for once wasn’t just a pretty face. After her performance in Dhruva, this movie was life-changing. She had a sizeable role and played it well. Although we have seen tons of actresses play bubbly characters, her performance didn’t seem like repetition. She also carried off her traditional style of dressing with elegance. While the story was a little too cliched, we loved the portrayal of the father-daughter relationship in this movie. Chalapathi Rao’s sexist comment may have got this movie into trouble but Rarandoi Veduka Chuddma is all about respecting the women in your life. The actions scenes seemed far fetched but they were shot well, keeping Naga Chaitanya in focus.

What’s not

The first half! It dragged on like a snail in slow mo mode. The first part was about establishing the story and it went on for an hour and a half. The fact that it was a typical love story between a city boy and a traditional girl worsened matters. Further entered headache-inducing supporting characters who tried their best to add value to the story but failed miserably. As you continued to watch the first half, you were hoping Kalyan Krishna knew what he was doing or you wondered if he had a plan in the first place? The second one was slightly better. As we neared the end, we got back to the migraine zone. If the story was bad, editing was like a rotten cherry on top.

Coming to the actors we think Naga Chaitanya should stick to modern romances. Although he was great in the climax scenes he just can’t play the love sick boy. As for the supporting characters not even one performance is memorable.

What to do

Naga Chaitanya and Rakul Preet Singh share great chemistry. Period. One of the most promising pairs we have seen so far down South. So comfortable, so genuine in ecah other’s presence. Go for these two, their honest camaraderie.