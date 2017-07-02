Ratna Pathak Shah on Lipstick Under My Burkha: It is not the kind of role that comes to an actress of my age

Lipstick Under My Burkha has been in the news for a long time and will finally release on 21st July 2017. Ratna Pathak Shah plays one of the boldest roles in the film. The actress got up close and personal about the CBFC issue and her role with Scroll.in. Talking about the CBFC issue, she said,” The Board came out looking very, very silly. It was a controversy that didn’t need to be made at all. But, for us, this was a good thing in a sense. This controversy really focused attention on what the film is trying to say – that we are battling patriarchy all the time, in small and big ways. And every day, this battle chips away at a woman’s sense of self. This is what the film is really talking about. All four women in the film are fighting to have a sense of self-worth.”

Ratna plays a middle-aged woman, Usha, who tries to fight societal odds to learn how to swim and discover herself in the process. Speaking about her role she said,” For one, a woman her age wanting to learn how to swim…I thought it is such a gracious idea, I really fell for that idea. She could have wanted to do anything else, for instance. Learning to drive, perhaps? But swimming has such poetry to it somehow. It also appealed to me personally. I’m very scared of water. Throughout my life, I’ve wanted to be a swimmer but never got down to it. For me, Usha and all the other characters represent the idea of overcoming fears.” (ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor clears the air around Lipstick Under My Burkha poster, “This ‘Ungli’ is not for CBFC but at the society who is asking us to repress our voice”)

She added,” When I read the script, it took me less than a second to decide if I wanted to be a part of this project. It is not the kind of role that comes to an actress my age very often. It is a very well-written script and talks about something that I really find very interesting myself – the way in which women are perceived and how they perceive themselves. I wondered how people would respond to a film like this and whether we would even be allowed to get it made or show it.”

