Ratna Pathak Shah will be taking over mother Dina Pathak’s character Badi Maa in Khichidi season 3

Ratna Pathak Shah has always played various challenging characters throughout her career. After playing the famous Maya Sarabhai in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, she will be taking over her mother Dina Pathak’s character in the third season of Khichdi, the famous comedy show by JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia that made our evenings more fun. The show had Dina as Anang Desai aka Babuji’s mother, Badi Maa, in the first season. Now Ratna will be stepping into her mother’s role for the third installment of the show. There is another good news. Supriya Pathak will also join sister Ratna in this show. It has been 20 years now that the Pathak sisters have worked together. They were last seen in the show, Idhar Udhar. (Also Read: New season of Khichdi will be merged with Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai; read details)

In an interview with a leading web portal, JD said, “Dinaji was an effortless actor and she played her characters with such conviction that they remained etched in viewers’ minds for a long time. Who better than her own daughter to play the part. Since Supriyaji is already playing a key character on the show, we brought Ratnaji on board as Badi Maa. She is a superlative actress and will do justice to the part.”

This is not the first time Ratna will step in her mother Dina’s role. In the remake of Khoobsurat, that starred Soonam Kapoor, she had reprised her mother’s iconic role from Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1980s classic, Khoobsurat.

Earlier there was a buzz of a collaboration of Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. In an interview, JD said, “The thing is since we are making Khichdi, we thought that what if we somehow bring the Sarabhai characters in it as they are so popular, make a real family of them, which will be a double dose of laughter for everyone.” He further added, “Khichdi’s shoot is on and in between, we are looking as to how can we incorporate Sarabhai characters and take it forward. We are working on the idea and how characters can be related to each other.”