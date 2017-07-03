Raveena Tandon stuns Ranbir Kapoor with her sexy act on Sabse Bada Kalakar

Raveena Tandon’s sexy dance moves in the ’90s number, Tip Tip Barsa Pani, is probably one of the most iconic rain songs ever made in Bollywood. And she is all set to recreate the magic but this time for the small screen. The actress, who has recently made her Bollywood comeback is judging a reality show, where she will put up a scintillating performance on the same song. However, this time around Akshay Kumar won’t be keeping her company. In fact, it will be Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen shaking a leg with the actress. Check out Raveena sizzling acts pic straight from the sets of Sabse Bada Kalakaar finale.

Raveena Tandon is currently the judge of Sony’s Sabse Bada Kalakar and in this week’s episode she will leave the audience shocked during the grand finale, where she will be dancing to one of her famous songs, Tip Tip Barsa Paani. And it’s not only the audience that is in for a surprise, even Ranbir Kapoor was stunned on seeing her gyrate to the song. Ravishing indeed!

Check out the pics and the video that Raveena shared with her fans.

The Mast-Mast actress looked lovely as she grooved to the song in a yellow sari. Her performance will definitely stun viewers all over. Ranbir, who was the lucky one to see the actress perform live, couldn’t believe his eyes and was seen enjoying the performance. He then went on to stage and was seen dancing with Raveena on the same song.

Don’t miss #grandfinale of #sabsebadakalakaar ! #comingsoon ! ❤️ A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on Jul 2, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

A source from the set informs, “Ranbir Kapoor experienced a fan moment on the show! While the performance was on, Ranbir was seen sending flying kisses to Raveena and after the performance, he went up on stage, danced with her and said that he was, is and always will be a fan of the beautiful actress. It was a superb moment on the show and Raveena acknowledged Ranbir Kapoor’s compliment by hugging him.”

Raveena shared the special video on her Instagram account with her fans. It’s been 25 years since Raveena worked in Mohra and became a sensation with the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The song changed Raveena’s career and was an important stepping stone to becoming one of the most sought-after actresses of the ’90s. The sizzling song with Akshay Kumar made Raveena and Akshay the most happening pair of that time. It was also reported that they were dating in real life at the time and that’s why the chemistry was evident in the song. Looking at Raveena’s moves, it seems like, even today, she can give all actresses arun for their money. No wonder that even today songs like Ladki Beautiful..Kar Gayi Chull mention Raveena Tandon.