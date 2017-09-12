Raveena Tandon turns into Anil Kapoor for Farah Khan’s Lip Sing Battle – view pic

In case you did not know Farah Khan is coming up with a new TV show Lip Sing Battle, on the lines of popular US TV show Lip Sync Battle. Bollywood has practically invented lip syncing, we still indulge in it wholeheartedly. The show will feature celebs battling against each other doing what they have been doing for years – lip sync on songs. So far we know that celebs like Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar have shot for the upcoming show. Now, a new pic reveals that ’90s queen Raveena Tandon, too, has shot for it. And what we can we say….hers is the one episode we will wait for the most.

In the picture shared by host Farah Khan, you can see Raveena Tandon dressed as Anil Kapoor. Yep! Raveena will be performing as Anil on one of his famous songs. From the looks of it, the song seems to be My Name i is Lakhan. Raveena looks hilarious in her getup complete with fake chest hair, and a ’90s-Anil Kapoor inspired-hair-do, and of course a moustache to add to the swagger. ALSO READ: Lip Sing Battle: 10 interesting things Farah Khan revealed at the launch of the show

Check out the pic here:

Talking about the show Farah had revealed in a press con, “So far only five episodes have been shot. Bappi Lahiri has come. People want to get madder. We will get celebs from sports, television and film. Sania Mirza is coming after US open.” She further added how celebs are going an extra mile to make their performance perfect. “Celebs get competitive. When Arjun Kapoor saw that Farhan (Akhtar) was rehearsing his song he said, ‘Now I have to perform like I am getting paid.’ He halted the shoot for two hours and practiced Khal Nayak.” she revealed. ALSO READ: Whoa! Farah Khan reveals that Parineeti Chopra gave Karan Johar a lap dance on Lip Sing Battle

Well, we say that the celebs coming up to shoot for the remainder of the episode should really buckle up. Topping Raveena’s dedication for her act is not going to be an easy road.