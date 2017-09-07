Raveena Tandon’s this throwback pic with Sanjay Dutt will take you back to the 90’s

We have got our hands on something really special. Raveena Tandon has shared a throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt and it’s definitely a treat for all those 90’s kids! Raveena and Sanjay Dutt were a rage back then and this picture will take you back to the days when Raveena made a debut in Bollywood. She is till date, one of the hottest divas in B – Town and there are no qualms about that. You can see how gorgeous she looks in this picture. “#throwback90s my first film with #sanjaydutt #zamaanesekyadarna #mymostfavoriteactor always super entertaining and super fun !!!,” the diva captioned the pic.

On the work front, we saw Raveena last in Shab, an Onir directorial. The story was about Raina (Arpita Chatterjee) and her romance with aspiring model Afzar (Ashish Bisht) which get intruded by passion, desire, ambition, and deceit. Raveena plays Afzar’s mentor but her presence in his life isn’t restricted to just that. And then suddenly a French expat called Benoit enters to complicate things further. Talking about her character, Raveena told PTI earlier, “I really wanted to do something challenging and fun. I opted for Shab because Onir is a dear friend and the character which I am playing in the film is something which I didn’t do earlier. It’s a role of a diva but has shades of gray in it and in the film I walk through a very thin line between positive and negative. Onir gave me the other role first but I wanted this role because I have not played such a character before. I was more excited to play the negative part.”