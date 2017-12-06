Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s latest picture will make you miss your life-partner

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey got married in 2013 but the romance in their marriage is intact and in fact, roaring! From poignant messages to cute PDA pics, they are a twosome who flaunt their love and how. The latest picture where Ravi and Sargun are really close with their noses touching each other’s is breaking the Internet. They are relationship goals to so many couples out there.

Forever and ever 💋💋💋 A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:26am PST

Sargun and Ravi were an on-screen couple on Zee TV’s show, 12/24 Karol Bagh. When Sargun was asked about her first meeting with Ravi, she said, “He was to play this mentally retarded guy; they showed me photographs of the look test, and my reaction was chee. So, I was expecting this really odd looking guy on the sets. We were to shoot the promo; Ravi knocked on my vanity door dressed in this red jacket looking cool and cute. My first reaction was- who is this cute guy? That’s when I realised he was to play my husband.” Even Ravi said to a tabloid, “I found her extremely lively and vibrant but she found me very reserved, something that I am not. Later, of course, we realised we are very similar, which is how we got attracted to each other.” They started dating each other after some time. When they were asked about the journey from colleagues to lovers, Sargun said,”Nobody did (say the three magical words)! In fact, we came to Bombay, realised that we had become more than just friends. And then one day we suddenly felt it. He said don’t you think we are like dating. And I said yeah, I guess we are dating – so we just began dating.”

Their romance added a cuteness quotient to Nach Baliye season 5. Ravi proposed Sargun on the sets of the show and soon after that, they got married. They have always been the cute couple from the TV industry. We hope that their fairytale romance lasts forever and ever.