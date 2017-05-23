Ravi Dubey makes up for wife Sargun Mehta’s absence in Spain and how!

Ravi Dubey is one loving and devoted husband. The Jamai Raja actor is now in Spain for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, where he joins his buddies Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi. He is alone and missing wife Sargun Mehta, who is making waves in the Punjabi film industry with her second blockbuster, Lahoriye. We know that Sargun has been working there since a while and her film Love Punjab was one of the biggest successes of 2015-16. While Ravi did not have Sargun for company, he made sure he remembered her in the most epic manner. The gang was in a nightclub in Puerto Banus in Malaga’s Marbella area and partied the night away. (Also Read: Hawwt!! Ravi Dubey might be every woman’s fantasy in these dreamy pictures)

Well, Ravi had enjoy of the Spanish and international hits being belted out by the DJ and decided it was enough. He began playing a Punjabi number from Sargun’s film Angrej, Family Di Member sung by Amrinder Gill. The film had Sargun in a small role. Manveer Gurjar, Rithvik Dhanjani and Lopamudra Raut seemed to enjoy the song to the hilt and it was cute to see a Spanish girl also groove with the group. Angrej was Sargun Mehta’s debut film in Punjabi and she won the Best Debut Female Awards as well. The couple support each other to the hilt and this video is damn cute. (Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Hina Khan, Karan Wahi, Nia Sharma – here is the final list of contestants for this season!)

Sargun ki film ka gaana in malaga…….love this #spain #kkk8 #familydimember @sargunmehta @rithvik_d @lopamudraraut @shinydoshi15 @imanveergurjar @imkaranwahi A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on May 23, 2017 at 2:53am PDT

It is fun to see the Spaniards groove away to the desi beats. In Lahoriye, Sargun plays the role of Ameeran who hails from Lahore and falls in love with a guy from Ferozpur played by Amrinder Gill. We are sure the TV beauty will be thrilled to see how much people are loving Indian music in Spain. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…