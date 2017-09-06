Ravi Dubey’s birthday wish for wife Sargun Mehta will make you yearn for a man like him

One of TV’s most chirpiest and stylish actress Sargun Mehta celebrates her birthday today. The gorgeous gal turned 29 and husband Ravi Dubey wished her in the most profound manner. His note was written in his mother tongue, Hindi and probably best expressed that way. Ravi wrote that as a man he was born twice – one when his biological parents had him, and next when he married Sargun. The actor stated that it was his wife who taught them the real meaning of self respect and that whenever he was with her, he felt like a king. We know that Ravi is quite romantic but this is love at another level altogether. (Also Read: Happy Birthday Sargun Mehta: 10 clicks of the actress that will give you fashion goals)

The actor said that he does not just love Sargun but worships her. The two met on the sets of Zee TV’s 12/24 Karol Bagh and began dating in five months or so. They did not even realise that they had fallen for each other. After a romantic proposal on Nach Baliye 5, the couple wedded in Chandigarh/Delhi in the December of 2013. Ravi and Sargun are one of the cutest couples on Instagram and a damn good looking one too! The actress recently accompanied him to Spain where she cheered him till the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. (Also Read: [PICS] Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta, Rohan Mehra-Kanchi Singh – Here’s how TV celebs are celebrating Ganesh Chathurthi 2017)

Sargun is a on a high with three of her Punjabi films striking gold at the box office. Ravi is in talks reportedly for season two of Saas Bina Sasural. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…