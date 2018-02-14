Ravi Dubey’s Valentine’s Day wish for wife Sargun Mehta is what love is all about

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta make one of the cutest couples of the small screen. The couple has always given relationship goals with their fairy tale like love story. Their cute PDA will get you gushing over again. And as we are all celebrating the day of love, Ravi explains how his love for Sargun is not bound for a special day.

He took to Instagram to share a cute picture of him and Sargun and wrote, “I feel each day is an opportunity to treat your partner with the utmost respect. Valentine’s Day shouldn’t be just one day when you remember and thank your partner for being with you. In fact, it should happen every moment of every day. If you hold your partner in high regard, the relationship gives you back so much more. You can always use this day to tell your partner how much you love them, but I feel if you can’t express this to your partner every day, then you are just endorsing the ‘commercial’ the ‘business’ part of Valentine’s Day …you are buying her the cards and the gifts but you are not truly treating your partner as the nucleus of your life . Happy Valentine’s Day though” [sic] (Also Read: In Pics: Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s love story is nothing less than a fairy tale)

Well this is what love is all about; celebrating it everyday and Ravi and Sargun surely do that. Their pictures on social media pages are proof of it.

The lovebirds met on the sets of the show, 12/24 Karol Bagh. While talking about their love story, Ravi said, “I found her extremely lively and vibrant but she found me very reserved, something that I am not. Later, of course, we realised we are very similar, which is how we got attracted to each other.”

For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.