Ravi Teja skips his brother’s funeral and the reason will shock you

Inspite of being in the city, Ravi Teja and many others from the family skipped Bharat’s funeral held in Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam, on Sunday. A report on Times of India website states that the actor and the family were in a state of shock and hence skipped the funeral. On Saturday, Bharat met with a car accident as his red Skoda rammed into a truck that was parked on the road. Due to the speed at which it was going, it was a massive collision, resulting in an instant death. The body was taken to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary, however, Ravi Teja did not go to see his brother’s body. Everything was done in a haste from taking his body to the mortuary to getting an immediate cremation done of the body. The report on the website further states that Bharat’s body was neither taken to his own flat or Ravi Teja’s. Except for the actor’s younger brother Raghu, none of the other members attended the funeral.

Uttej, who is close to Ravi Teja stated that the family was in a state of shock, due to which, they avoided attending the last rites. They had difficulty in facing the state in which Bharat’s body was found. The red Skoda was registered under his mother Rajyalakshmi’s name. While nobody from the family has made an official statement or commented on the incident, the actor received various condolences from the fraternity.

The police registered a case on the truck driver for recklessly parking the vehicle. However, they haven’t ruled out driving in influence as a cause of the collision. On Sunday, an officer informed “Last night, around 11 p.m., the accident occurred on Outer Ring Road near Shamshabad. Bharat was driving a Red Skoda, which rammed into the back of a parked truck. Due to the high-speed collision, he died on the spot.” Bharat was once arrested for possession of cocaine, hence, driving under influence has not been ruled out. A report from the forensics is yet to be released. That would determine the actual cause of the accident. We hope the family stays strong.